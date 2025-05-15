Jonathan Di Bella says some Thai fans believe he beat Prajanchai: “I won the fight and everything”

ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada and Italy is lobbying for a rematch against his Thai tormentor, reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The 28-year-old Team Di Bella Kickboxing star ran into Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June of 2024, losing via five-round unanimous decision.

However, the Canadian-Italian veteran believes he did more than enough to win the fight, and says Thai fans feel the same way.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post, Di Bella shared his thoughts on that fateful loss to Prajanchai last year.

The 28-year-old said:

"I still feel like I could beat him, you know. I still feel like people, other fans, are saying that I won too. Like Thai fans, after the fight, it was raining, they all came with umbrellas to me, taking selfies with me, and they were saying that I won the fight and everything."

Fans cannot wait to witness Prajanchai and Di Bella run it back, as the two are destined to meet for an inevitable world title unification showdown sometime in the near future.

Jonathan Di Bella says he wants Prajanchai PK Saenchai rematch before latter moves on from division: "I believe he’s a legend"

Jonathan Di Bella believes Thai rival Prajanchai PK Saenchai may be looking to move on from the strawweight division soon, but he wants to catch the Thai icon before he makes his move.

Di Bella says he has to fight Prajanchai in a rematch, in order to settle unfinished business.

He told Nick Atkin:

"I believe he’s a legend and [I want to] finish the business before he wants to go to other divisions and move on to other fighters."

