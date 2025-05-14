"I'm still the underdog, he's the champion" - Jonathan Di Bella adopts challenger's mindset for inevitable redo vs Prajanchai

Jonathan Di Bella knows that even though he has 26 pounds of gold wrapped around his waist, he'll still be the underdog against Prajanchai in their inevitable rematch.

Ad

After coming up short against the two-sport Thai titleholder last year, Di Bella set the stage for a sequel scrap after scoring a big win over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172 to capture the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Ad

Trending

Now, he'll have the chance to turn his interim title into undisputed gold when he meets ONE strawweight kickboxing king Prajanchai later this year.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Looking ahead to their yet-to-be-announced showdown, Di Bella still sees himself as a challenger determined to dethrone the reigning champion.

"But in my mind, I know I still got a task to do—to take the belt from the champ," Di Bella said in an interview with Nick Atkin. "So I’m still the underdog, he’s the champion. So I gotta take his belt."

Ad

Ad

Jonathan Di Bella is willing to defend his ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title

The top item on Jonathan Di Bella's combat sports to-do list is to avenge his lone loss under the ONE Championship banner by beating Prajanchai and unifying his interim belt with the Thai superstar's gold.

However, if for some reason Prajanchai is looking to pursue other opportunities in the interim—no pun intended—Di Bella is more than happy to put his belt on the line against another top contender.

Ad

"Yeah, I don’t mind. I don’t mind," Di Bella said when asked about defending his interim title against someone else before fighting Prajanchai. "Yeah, I don’t mind defending my interim title.

"If he’s still going to be the champion and, you know, he wants to go to a different division, I don’t mind defending my interim title."

Ad

It's nice to see that Di Bella would rather stay busy than wait around for Prajanchai, but we can all agree that a second meeting between the two is the fight that we all want to see.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.