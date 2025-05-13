“I want to test my skills” - Jonathan Di Bella determined to square off with old rival Prajanchai for undisputed gold

ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella wants to square off with two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai by whatever means necessary.

The two world titleholders have been going at it on social media and in the press, with Di Bella and Prajanchai eager to settle their feud between the squared circle.

In an interview with Nick Atkin, Di Bella said he wants to secure his unification match against Prajanchai and avenge his lone defeat to the Thai superstar in another certified classic.

Jonathan Di Bella, who has an overall 14-1 record, said:

"I just want to get that match set. And I want to test my skills against his."

Di Bella and Prajanchai met for the first time at ONE Friday Fights 68 for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The match was an instant classic, with the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion claiming the kickboxing gold and reaching double-champ status via unanimous decision.

Although the match ended with all three judges giving Prajanchai the win, fans believed the fight could've gone either way.

Following his defeat, Di Bella bounced back with two straight wins at the expense of Portuguese star Rui Botelho and the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Di Bella's unanimous decision victory over Sam-A also netted him the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172 at the historic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Prajanchai criticizes Jonathan Di Bella's perceived lack of killer instinct

There's no doubt that Jonathan Di Bella is as great a fighter as anyone in ONE Championship.

Prajanchai, however, believes the Italian-Canadian star has one glaring flaw in his arsenal.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion said Di Bella doesn't have the killer instinct fo finish his opponents.

Prajanchai said:

"I just really want him to have that passion to finish up the match. I just really want him to come with the mentality that he will come and knock people out."

Prajanchai cited Di Bella's unanimous decision win over Sam-A at ONE 172 as the prime example of his criticism.

Di Bella had Sam-A soundly beat, but the Thai legend managed to hang on and reach the final bell in their five-round barnburner.

