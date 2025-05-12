Double-champ Prajanchai PK says Takeru would be his “number one” opponent in kickboxing if dream match manifests into reality

Two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai believes he won't have a more regal opponent in kickboxing than Takeru Segawa.

There are no official plans for the two modern-day icons to cross paths, but Prajanchai has been trying to manifest a fight between him and the Japanese kickboxing superstar.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion spoke of the pedigree Takeru holds in combat sports.

The Thai superstar said that if he and Takeru square off in the promotion, the 'Natural Born Krusher' would undoubtedly be his greatest opposition under kickboxing rules.

He said:

"If I have to rank him in kickboxing, I would put him at number one, but if I have to rank him in Muay Thai, I think that's a bit more difficult, maybe like three."

Takeru has already cemented his status as one of the greatest kickboxers of all time, and arguably the greatest in Japan's rich sporting history. The 33-year-old is the only three-division champion in K-1 Kickboxing history.

Takeru captured the promotion's super bantamweight title in 2015, featherweight throne in 2016, and the super featherweight strap in 2018.

He's also the second-ranked contender in the flyweight kickboxing division in ONE Championship.

Prajanchai, though, isn't that far off in terms of legacy.

The PK Saenchai man holds an absurd professional record of 344-52-3 and reigns as the ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion.

Prajanchai also held multiple world titles under Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadiums before signing with ONE Championship in 2021.

Prajanchai reveals Kongthoranee was injured in rematch against Nong-O Hama

While Prajanchai remains one of the top fighters on the planet, he's also a trusted mentor among fighters in ONE Championship.

Such was the case when he coached Kongthoranee Sor Sommai against the legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 31.

Unfortunately for Kongthoranee, he fell to the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion via unanimous decision.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Prajanchai revealed that Kongthoranee fought with an injured foot against the Muay Thai icon.

"Well, personally, I think he did a really good job during the fight. His foot was injured, so he had a bit of difficulty moving. So I think that's one of the factors."

