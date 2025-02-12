“Things like this happen” - Prajanchai says he remains respectful of Ellis Badr Barboza after fiery matchup 

Prajanchai remains respectful toward Ellis Badr Barboza after their intense recent fight. At ONE Fight Night 28, two-sport world champion Prajanchai was tasked with defending his strawweight Muay Thai strap against Barboza.

The battle between Prajanchai and Barboza escalated into a fiery matchup featuring several staredowns, striking exchanges after the round ended, and a continuous clinch that didn't break after the first round concluded.

Once the dust settled, Prajanchai emerged victorious via fourth-round TKO doctor's stoppage due to a gruesome cut.

Following his impressive performance, Prajanchai joined Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post backstage to talk about his latest title fight. The two-sport world champion had this to say when asked if he respects Barboza:

"Yeah, I think it is normal. You know, in the game, I think sometimes things like this happen."

Prajanchai's stoppage win against Ellis Badr Barboza earned him a $100,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The only other fighter to earn a bonus at ONE Fight Night 28 was Zhang Lipeng, who secured a first-round knockout win against Hiroyuki Tetsuka.

ONE Fight Night 28 went down inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The Feb. 7 event can be re-watched for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Check out Prajanchai's entire interview with Nick Atkin below:

Prajanchai calls for kickboxing rematch against Jonathan Di Bella

On March 23, Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A will battle for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172. The winner is expected to face Prajanchai for undisputed gold later this year.

During the previously mentioned interview with Nick Atkin, Prajanchai had this to say about wanting to fight Di Bella:

"Well, I don't have any names in mind right now in terms of Muay Thai, but in kickboxing, I would like to face Jonathan Di Bella."

In June 2024, Prajanchai defeated Di Bella by a unanimous decision to become the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion.

Meanwhile, Prajanchai holds two Muay Thai wins against Sam-A under the ONE banner, one by unanimous decision and the other by second-round knockout.

Regardless of the result at ONE 172, Prajanchai must be ready to defend his kickboxing throne in a rematch.

