“We know he’s great” - Champ-champ Prajanchai has Kongthoranee developing his speed ahead of ONE Fight Night 31

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai sought the help of one of this generation's greatest strikers ahead of his first Amazon main event in ONE Championship.

Ad

The Thai slugger enlisted the help of ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai for his training camp in preparation for his flyweight Muay Thai rematch against Nong-O Hama.

Kongthoranee will headline the ONE Fight Night 31 card alongside Nong-O on May 2, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an exclusive interview with Sportseeda MMA, the third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender revealed that Prajanchai helped him develop his already insane pace during their sessions at PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

He said:

"He did not really verbally advise me on anything, but we know he's great. He's a double champ, and he has been trying to just train me where I'm not really great at, like the speed."

In the same interview, Kongthoranee, said that he's still with the Sor Sommai stable but he decided to augment his preparation at the famed Bangkok gym that also houses ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Ad

The three-time Rajadamnern Stadium world champion has been on a strong run of form with three straight wins and 10 victories in his last 11 matches.

He secured the biggest win of his career when he scored a tight split decision win over Nong-O, a former eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, in their first flyweight Muay Thai tussle at ONE Fight Night 28 in February.

Kongthoranee now looks for a repeat win over Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 31, which airs live and free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

Ad

Kongthoranee wants a shot at ONE Championship gold if he beats Nong-O anew at ONE Fight Night 31

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is hellbent on cementing his place among this generation's best fighters.

In the aforementioned interview, Kongthoranee said he wants a shot at the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title if he gets past the legendary Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 31.

"I feel like I've come this far, and I have come to ONE. Of course, I want the other belt to be on my shoulder, because I've seen people like Tawanchai."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.