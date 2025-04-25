Kongthoranee promises maximum effort for ONE Fight Night 31 sequel against Nong-O: "I will do my best"

Muay Thai slugger Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is ready to prove his first victory over Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama was no fluke when they cross paths once more at ONE Fight Night 31.

The Thai striker and No.3-ranked contender shocked the combat sports world with his split decision win over the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion earlier this year.

Now, he's prepared to make an even bigger statement in their hotly anticipated flyweight Muay Thai matchup inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

He sent a message to the fans and promised a vintage display during an exclusive pre-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA, saying:

"To all the fans, please continue supporting me, and also, thank you so much for all the support. Just please come and keep on cheering for me. I will do my best."

Despite his previous success, Kongthoranee knows he faces a dangerous opponent in Nong-O, who is out to even the scores and prove he has what it takes to make it to the very top of the flyweight Muay Thai division.

That said, the striking legend, likewise, should be up against a tricky test, gunning for world championship glory in the future, starting with a win at ONE Fight Night 31.

Nong-O warns he's in better shape for Kongthoranee sequel

Taking lessons from their first fight, former longtime ONE world champion Nong-O Hama is fired up to turn the tide and get one back against Kongthoranee.

In a separate interview with the promotion, the 38-year-old legend declared:

"I felt I wasn't that ready, not really that good in my last fight. But this fight, everything is good. My weight's good, my training's good."

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can tune in to ONE Fight Night 31, live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, May 2.

