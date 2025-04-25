“I wanted the rematch” - Kongthoranee looks to end all arguments in second fight with Nong-O

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai plans to silence any controversy in his rematch against Nong-O.

At ONE Fight Night 28, Kongthoranee defeated former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O by split decision in their flyweight Muay Thai bout.

There was slight controversy surrounding the February result, as some fans believe Nong-O deserved the win for his three-round war with Kongthoranee.

On May 2, Kongthoranee and Nong-O will headline ONE Fight Night 31 in an immediate rematch to potentially produce a definitive result.

Kongthoranee recently did an interview with ONE and had this to say about his upcoming rematch:

“Yes, [I wanted the rematch] because this time everyone will finally be able to end their arguments.”

ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the iconic combat sports venue of Lumpinee Stadium. Next Friday's event in Bangkok, Thailand, can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

The May 2 event also features Tye Ruotolo vs. Dante Leon (welterweight submission grappling world title co-main event), Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Isi Fitikefu (welterweight MMA), Nauzet Trujillo vs. Liam Nolan 2 (lightweight Muay Thai), and more.

Kongthoranee doesn't want trilogy match with Nong-O

At ONE Fight Night 31, Nong-O has an opportunity to even the series with Kongthoranee. The potential result for next Friday's event would warrant a trilogy bout between the flyweight strikers later this year.

While speaking to ONE, Kongthoranee had this to say about wanting to avoid a trilogy bout:

“I want to win this fight decisively so our rivalry can end here and there will be no trilogy match.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon was forced to vacate his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title after missing weight for his latest defense against Jacob Smith.

As a result, Kongthoranee could strengthen his argument for deserving the vacant flyweight title shot with another win against Nong-O. The 28-year-old is riding a three-fight winning streak after taking out Tagir Khalilov, Nakrob Fairtex, and Nong-O.

Meanwhile, Nong-O, a former 8x ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, officially moved down to flyweight in his last fight after hitting a rough patch in his natural weight class. The 38-year-old looks to put other flyweight contenders on notice by taking out Kongthoranee in their rematch.

