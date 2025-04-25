ONE Fight Night 31: Nong-O says Songkran celebration was cut short, 'only focused on training' for Kongthoranee sequel

The festivities of Songkran won't stop former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in his preparation for his upcoming rematch with Kongthranee Sor Sommai on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31.
Nong-O and Kongthoranee will run it back inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, after a close and exciting battle last February at ONE Fight Night 28, where the latter got the split decision nod from the judges.
In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Thai icon was asked if he was still in training during Songkran, and he responded with:
"With Songkran, I only go to the gym, only focused on training. I only ate with my boys, I can't eat that much because I might get fat (laughs)."
The 38-year-old veteran contender aims to not only even his head-to-head score with Kongthoranee but also snap his two-fight losing skid and potentially earn a spot in the flyweight Muay Thai division with an impressive victory.
Nong-O reveals that his current camp focuses more on fortifying his knockout power against Kongthoranee
The striking veteran liked the power he had from his previous match with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, so he wants to further enhance this to ensure that he has a better chance of finishing him in their upcoming rematch.
According to Nong-O, his speed and timing are already there, so it makes sense that he fortifies his power, as he explained during his recent talk with Sportskeeda MMA:
"So for this fight, I trained more on power because my kicks and punches are fast enough already. I think last fight, my power is already strong, so for this fight I wanted to further develop my power."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.