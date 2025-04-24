  • home icon
  • “We lay out plans” - Nong-O says featherweight kickboxing king Superbon was a big help in preparation for Kongthoranee rematch

By Ted Razon
Modified Apr 24, 2025 07:55 GMT
Nong-O (L) with Superbon (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Nong-O Hama relied on one of the best strikers of this generation to help him in his bid to exact revenge against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

In preparation for his main event clash at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2, the 38-year-old legend once again trained with his good friend and fellow ONE superstar Superbon.

According to Nong-O, training with the reigning featherweight kickboxing world champion has allowed him to discern the intricacies of battling a striking tactician like Kongthoranee.

The Evolve MMA affiliate shared his exploits with Superbon in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"He’s there preparing me on everything, we lay out plans on what to do in the first round, second round, third round."
Nong-O found out the hard way how tricky an opponent Kongthoranee is when they first crossed swords at ONE Fight Night 28 last February. Despite a strong showing for the former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, his younger compatriot dictated the pace in the closing moments of the match and took home the split decision victory.

With the help of Superbon, who's considered one of the highest IQ fighters in the game, Nong-O hopes to crack the puzzle and get even with the third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender.

Nong-O gives a sneak peek of his game plan for Kongthoranee rematch

Nong-O felt like he didn't have a sense of urgency in his first meeting with Kongthoranee, something that he wants to address when they meet again at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, next week.

This time, though, the Thai icon vows to push the tempo from start to finish and negate his fellow Thai's counterstriking with non-stop pressure. He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I try to fight to land more hits, put more pressure, keep Kongthoranee confused in our fight, and then hurt him as much as possible."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 31 free as it happens live in US Primetime

Edited by C. Naik
