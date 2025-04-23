"Hurt him as much as possible" - Nong-O plans to overwhelm Kongthoranee with pressure and volume in Lumpinee sequel

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is eyeing a brutal payback against fellow Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their upcoming rematch on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31.
Nong-O will try to avenge his previous split decision loss to Kongthoranee last February at ONE Fight Night 28 in front of their home fans at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and potentially take his place in the flyweight Muay Thai division.
Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA before their second flyweight fight, Nong-O sent a bold warning to Kongthoranee:
"I try to fight to land more hits, put more pressure, keep Kongthoranee confused in our fight, and then hurt him as much as possible."
That first meeting with Kongthoranee was the striking veteran's debut in the flyweight Muay Thai division after he competed most of his matches in the bantamweight division, where he also reigned as a dominant titleholder.
Now, the 38-year-old veteran looks to start a new run toward the ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold that is currently vacant.
Nong-O admits that he was worried about his stamina during his first fight with Kongthoranee
The Evolve MMA-affiliated athlete also admitted the biggest mistake he had made during his first bout with Kongthoranee.
According to him, he was cautious of his stamina during the match because it was the first time in years that he fought in that weight class.
Nong-O shared this during his recent interview with the largest martial arts organization, as he stated:
"I hadn't competed in this division in a long time, so I was worried that I might run out of gas in the final rounds [when we first fought.]
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.