"Hurt him as much as possible" - Nong-O plans to overwhelm Kongthoranee with pressure and volume in Lumpinee sequel

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is eyeing a brutal payback against fellow Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their upcoming rematch on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31.

Ad

Nong-O will try to avenge his previous split decision loss to Kongthoranee last February at ONE Fight Night 28 in front of their home fans at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and potentially take his place in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA before their second flyweight fight, Nong-O sent a bold warning to Kongthoranee:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I try to fight to land more hits, put more pressure, keep Kongthoranee confused in our fight, and then hurt him as much as possible."

That first meeting with Kongthoranee was the striking veteran's debut in the flyweight Muay Thai division after he competed most of his matches in the bantamweight division, where he also reigned as a dominant titleholder.

Ad

Now, the 38-year-old veteran looks to start a new run toward the ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold that is currently vacant.

Nong-O admits that he was worried about his stamina during his first fight with Kongthoranee

The Evolve MMA-affiliated athlete also admitted the biggest mistake he had made during his first bout with Kongthoranee.

According to him, he was cautious of his stamina during the match because it was the first time in years that he fought in that weight class.

Ad

Nong-O shared this during his recent interview with the largest martial arts organization, as he stated:

"I hadn't competed in this division in a long time, so I was worried that I might run out of gas in the final rounds [when we first fought.]

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.