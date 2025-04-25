“I’ve come this far” - Thai slugger Kongthoranee says he’s hungry to get a shot at ONE Championship gold

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai isn't stopping until he's sitting atop the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Ad

The Thai slugger has a chance to boost his chances at gold when he takes on the legendary Nong-O Hama in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the 28-year-old said he wants to add the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title to his stacked trophy cabinet.

Kongthoranee added that seeing other fighters such as ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai hold ONE Championship gold inspired him to chase further greatness.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

He said:

"I feel like I've come this far, and I have come to ONE. Of course, I want the other belt to be on my shoulder, because I've seen people like Tawanchai."

Kongthoranee was a three-time Rajadamnern Stadium world champion before he arrived on the ONE Championship stage in February 2023.

Determined to make his case for a world title shot, Kongthoranee built an impressive 11-2 record in ONE Championship and took arguably the biggest win of his career the last time he stepped between the ropes.

Ad

The number three-ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division scored a hard-fought split decision win over Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 28 in February.

Kongthoranee was involved in a methodical duel against the former eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in arguably the hardest fight of his life.

It was a clinical back-and-forth between the two Muay Femur fighters, but Kongthoranee's forward pressure ultimately earned him two of the three judges' nods.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Kongthoranee wants a definitive end in his rematch against Nong-O

It may have been the biggest win of his career, but Kongthoranee was aware of the outside criticisms thrown at him after his victory over Nong-O.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Kongthoranee admitted that the criticisms took a bit out of him.

Ad

Nevertheless, he's determined to end his rematch against Nong-O on a more definitive finish.

"I was happy with my performance in the first fight, but others may have some doubts, so this time I will make it clear.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.