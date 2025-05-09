WATCH: Double-champ Prajanchai goes through the emotions in the coach's corner watching Kongthoranee's slugfest vs Nong-O

Third-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has been working closely under the guidance of ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai. The latter was at ringside coaching Kongthoranee during his 135-pound Muay Thai bout with Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 31 last Friday, May 2.

In the second round of their hotly anticipated rematch from February, Kongthoranee had the Muay Thai legend wobbled, thanks to his picture-perfect strikes. While this was happening, Prajanchai was vehemently urging the 28-year-old to keep the pressure on Nong-O, hoping to get his ward to force a stoppage win.

Watch the entire video below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Unfortunately for Kongthoranee, the 38-year-old found his second win in the third round. Raining down strikes from all angles to close out their epic encounter, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion eventually won via unanimous decision.

The Sor Sommai affiliate was visibly distraught after Nong-O was announced as the winner, but Prajanchai immediately reminded him to keep his head up despite the result.

Superbon laments Kongthoranee's missed opportunity

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon is highly respected for his finishing instincts. He believes that Kongthoranee failed to recognize the golden chance that was right in front of him during his second-round onslaught.

Speaking with ONE after cornering Nong-O to victory at ONE Fight Night 31, he bared his thoughts on Kongthoranee's missed opportunity at a comeback knockout:

"I think it was more like a golden opportunity. Because Kongthoranee was being dominated the whole fight. Actually, that shot should have been the shot that turned the tide down."

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 31 on demand.

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

