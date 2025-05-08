“The shot that turned the tide down” - Superbon says Kongthoranee missed a golden opportunity to finish the legend Nong-O

As far as Superbon is concerned, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai only had one chance to beat Nong-O Hama in their rematch, and he completely dropped the ball.

Ad

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion got his sweet revenge in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2, outclassing Kongthoranee via a clear-cut unanimous decision.

Superbon, who was in Nong-O's corner that night, pointed out that his good friend and teammate had total control of the three-round showdown.

Kongthoranee, though, had his lone moment of brilliance in round two, when he stunned the 38-year-old legend with a beautiful counter left-hand.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, the 28-year-old simply couldn't go for the jugular, as Nong-O displayed immense heart, great head movement, and crafty footwork to escape danger.

Speaking to the promotion in the aftermath of ONE Fight Night 31, the reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion said Kongthoranee blew his chance:

"I think it was more like a golden opportunity. Because Kongthoranee was being dominated the whole fight. Actually, that shot should have been the shot that turned the tide down."

Ad

Ad

To be fair, it's hard to put away a veteran like Nong-O, who displayed exemplary defense and ability to recover. The Evolve MMA standout even amped up the aggression in round three after being rocked, which clearly demoralized Kongthoranee.

Watch Superbon's full interview:

Ad

Superbon admits he got scared for Nong-O in round 2

Seeing Nong-O dazed was a rough sight for Superbon, who admitted his heart raced in round 2. After all, the 38-year-old icon has been tagged in the past, suffering brutal knockout defeats at the hands of Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo.

Ad

This time, however, Nong-O emphatically announced himself as a true contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division by weathering the storm and beating the no.3-ranked Kongthoranee. Superbon said:

"It was also good in the second round, but when the fight changed [after he got wobbled], I was worried. I started to panic. But after that, he did well to close round two, and in round three, he looked much better."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 31 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.