“I started to panic” - Superbon admits he got worried after Kongthoranee rocked Nong-O in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon held his breath after witnessing his close friend Nong-O Hama get rocked at ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2.

The fight was going smoothly for the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion early on in his rematch with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

However, Nong-O got visibly wobbled by a counter-left laser in round two, followed by a relentless barrage from the No. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender.

Things looked grim for the 38-year-old, considering he got violently knocked out in the past by hard-hitting Englishmen Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo.

Even Superbon, who served as a cornerman for Nong-O alongside fellow ONE athlete Petchtanong Petchfergus, was admittedly concerned for his Thai compatriot.

The Superbon Training Camp founder shared in his ONE Fight Night 31 post-event interview:

"It was also good in the second round, but when the fight changed [after he got wobbled], I was worried. I started to panic. But after that, he did well to close round two, and in round three, he looked much better."

Showcasing the true heart of a warrior, Nong-O endured that violent barrage and came back with a vengeance. The Evolve MMA athlete asserted his dominance over Kongthoranee with technical precision en route to a satisfying unanimous decision victory.

Nong-O thanks Superbon and Petchtanong for having his back

With redemption in his mind, Nong-O put his heart and soul into training at Superbon Training Camp to avenge his earlier loss to Kongthoranee.

Needless to say, his perseverance paid off at ONE Fight Night 31. In his in-ring interview shortly after getting his hand raised, Nong-O thanked his brother-in-arms, Superbon, Petchtanong, and Trainer Gae, for making this moment possible.

"I have Superbon, I have my brother Petchtanong, I have Trainer Gae. Trainers [taught] me [well]. And then, Superbon and all the team supported me today, so I won."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 31 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

