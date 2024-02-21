“I’m happy to be part of history” – Superlek ecstatic that ONE 165 showdown with Takeru broke record ticket sales

The numbers are in and ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru was a smashing success on all fronts. Not only was it a pay-per-view hit, but ONE 165 also set a live gate record for ONE Championship at $2 million.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru took place live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th. In the main event, reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 took on Japanese kickboxing icon and former multi-division K-1 champion ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ Takeru Segawa.

After five rounds of explosive action, Superlek took home the victory via unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards behind a comprehensive leg attack that turned Takeru’s lead left thigh into mincemeat.

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong told Nic Atkin of Sportskeeda:

“We are seeing a lot of growth in Japan.”

Superlek also told ONE Championship in a recent interview that he was happy to be part of it all.

Expand Tweet

‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“I have seen that on the news, it's actually unexpected for me. I'm very happy to be part of it and I really didn't think I would, you know, be part of the history like that, but I did. So that's good.”

What’s next for Superlek Kiatmoo9?

Thai superstar ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 has had a fantastic run as of late. He’s currently on a 9-fight winning streak, which dates back to his May 2022 victory over Taiki Naito.

Superlek’s last three wins have come over Tagir Khalilov by TKO, Rodtang Jitmuangnon via unanimous decision, and the aforementioned Takeru Segawa.

Needless to say, Superlek is at the top of the food chain as far as flyweight Muay Thai and kickboxing goes. But the 28-year-old Kiatmoo9 Gym product recently expressed interest in moving up a weight class to seek more challenges.

Who’s at the top of the bantamweight division? Only reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.