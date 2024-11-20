“I’m hungry to train again” - Atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex can’t wait to get back to old self while healing from injury

Stamp Fairtex can't wait to return to his old destructive self.

The reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion is still in recovery following the nasty knee injury she suffered earlier this year.

In an interview with Fairtex Training Center, Stamp said she often feels discouraged whenever she visits her gym to watch her teammates go through their daily training routines.

Stamp said:

"Now, in my mind when I see everyone fight, when I see everyone training, I feel like I'm hungry to train again. I'm hungry to fight again."

Stamp Fairtex was scheduled for two massive world title fights earlier this year but had to pull out after suffering a torn meniscus during her training camp.

The former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion was first set to defend her atomweight MMA throne against close friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167. She also had a champion-versus-champion super fight for the ONE women's strawweight MMA world championship against Xiong Jing Nan at ONE 168: Denver.

Nevertheless, Stamp has seen rapid improvements in her injured left knee.

Stamp often shows the progress in her recovery on Instagram, and she even revealed in previous interviews that she's started to train a bit of boxing to get into her usual rhythm.

There's no official word when Stamp will return after her knee injury earlier this year.

Stamp Fairtex still eyes to recapture Muay Thai and kickboxing gold

Although she's turned her focus to MMA, Stamp Fairtex is determined to reclaim the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

Stamp simultaneously held the division's Muay Thai and kickboxing belts from 2019 to 2020 before she fully switched to MMA.

In an interview with Nick Atkin, the Thai megastar said she plans to challenge for her old world titles once she's medically cleared to fight after her knee injury.

She said:

"Yes, I still want one. But I want to do everything to be good first then come back for that."

Watch Stamp's entire interview below:

