“I’m hydrated, I feel strong” - Tye Ruotolo has no problems maintaining physique at welterweight limit

Tye Ruotolo looks to be in peak shape almost two weeks before the biggest fight of his ONE Championship career.

The young Brazilian jiu-jitsu superstar will challenge for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship against Magomed Abdulkadirov at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Ruotolo said he had no problems climbing to 185 pounds less than a fortnight before his world title showdown in Bangkok.

Ruotolo said:

“Yes, sir, I'm moving up, I'm probably right at 185 right now. So I’m right on weight. I feel great, you know, not having to cut any weight. I'm hydrated, I feel strong. You know, life's good right now. I got nothing to complain about you know, I'm just ready for the fight to come, really excited.”

Ruotolo and his twin brother Kade started their ONE Championship career at lightweight.

While Kade remained in the division and became the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, Tye decided to carve a path across different weight classes.

Tye even competed at 205 pounds when he faced ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver this past May.

The 20-year-old has only one lightweight match under his belt, and that was when he made his ONE Championship debut at ONE 157 when he submitted BJJ legend Garry Tonon in May 2022.

He’s since fought twice at a 180-pound catchweight against Marat Gafurov and Dagi Arslanaliev and at middleweight against de Ridder.

ONE Fight Night 16, ONE Championship’s 11th Amazon card of the year, is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Tye's entire interview below: