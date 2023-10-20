Tye Ruotolo says his twin Kade is his ‘best friend and worst enemy’: “We both antagonize each other a lot”

Tye and Kade Ruotolo are two of the biggest young superstars in modern grappling. However, at the end of the day, the 20-year-olds are still your typical siblings.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Tye revealed that he considers his twin his biggest 'frenemy' since they still bicker every chance they get.

“I'd say we both antagonize each other a lot. That's just the life of a twin for sure. It's your best friend and your worst enemy, you know.”

Petty arguments aside, the Atos BJJ standouts will always have each other’s backs, both inside and outside of combat. Tye Ruotolo continued about his unshakable bond with Kade:

“But at the end of the day, we're always there for each other. You know so even all the antagonizing, you know all the button pushing a lot of it's just to get a reaction in a sense where, like that's kind of what we want out of each other, is to get mad.”

Before becoming the faces of ONE Championship’s submission grappling scene, the phenomenal twins took the Brazilian jiu-jitsu world by storm by winning the most prestigious titles in the sport.

The Ruotolos have been scrapping since they were three years old and have never stopped since, nor do they have the intention of doing so anytime soon.

Kade holds the honor of being the youngest ADCC world champion while also owning the mantle of ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

Tye, on the other hand, is the youngest IBJJF world champion. He seeks to become a ONE world champion himself next month, as he vies for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling crown at ONE Fight Night 16.

As always, Kade will be by his brother’s side as he takes on Magomed Abdulkadirov at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on November 3.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Tye Ruotolo’s full interview with The MMA Superfan below: