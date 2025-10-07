"I'm just very appreciative" - Aung La N Sang looks back on successful final fight of professional MMA career

For Aung La N Sang, his final walk to the Circle felt surprisingly routine—though the magnitude of the moment has yet to fully register.The former two-division ONE MMA world champion capped off his illustrious 21-year career with a second-round TKO victory over Zebaztian Kadestam in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 36 last Friday, October 3.Following the emotional triumph, 'The Burmese Python' shared his reflections on competing on the global stage of ONE Championship for one last time, a place where he had delivered the best performances of his career.While speaking with the media at the post-fight press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Aung La N Sang said:&quot;I felt pretty normal. It felt good. I don't know—it hasn't soaked in yet, you know? It hasn't soaked in all yet, but I'm sure it's going to be one for the ages.&quot;He further added:&quot;I'm just very appreciative that it all went well, and all the preparation and hard work came to this.&quot;The 40-year-old Kill Cliff FC representative collected the 29th highlight-reel win of his career in his retirement fight this past Friday.After a cautious first round between the two knockout merchants, the Myanmar icon turned up the pressure in the second frame, overwhelming Kadestam with a relentless barrage of strikes against the ropes before finishing the former ONE welterweight MMA king at 2:20.Moments later, the Myanmar legend received confirmation that he would be inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame at ONE 173 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, joining Demetrious Johnson and Bibiano Fernandes as only the third fighter to receive the honor.The victory improved his career record to 31-15 and earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAung La N Sang reveals his post-retirement plansBefore he made his final MMA bow at ONE Fight Night 36, Aung La N Sang told the world's largest martial arts organization in an interview that he plans to set up Python MMA in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to start the next chapter of his career.There, the former ONE Championship middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion looks to pass on the knowledge he's acquired over the past two decades to guide and inspire the next generation of world champion hopefuls.The 40-year-old superstar and father of four said:&quot;Father Time is undefeated, and it's okay. I have so much passion in MMA that there are other things I can do. And I can really invest my time and grow the next generation.&quot;North American fight fans who missed Aung La N Sang's career swansong can tune in to the ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II replay for free on Amazon Prime Video.