"Father Time is undefeated" - Aung La N Sang explains his decision to hang up the gloves after his next fight

Former two-division ONE MMA world champion Aung La N Sang has accepted the inevitable reality that age conquers all fighters, as he embraces his decision to call time on his glorious career at ONE Fight Night 36 on October 3.That evening on the organization's next American primetime spectacle, the 40-year-old squares off against Zebaztian Kadestam in a middleweight MMA joust.In a pre-fight interview with the organization, the Myanmar sporting icon offered philosophical reflection on aging while outlining his vision for contributing to the sport's future through a mentorship role.&quot;Father Time is undefeated, and it's okay. I have so much passion in MMA that there are other things I can do. And I can really invest my time and grow the next generation,&quot; he told ONE Championship.Across more than two decades of competing at various organizations, 'The Burmese Python' has built a solid reputation as one of the sport's most serial finishers.28 of his 30 career victories have come by way of knockout and submission. His only two decision wins came against tough-as-nails opponents Vitaly Bigdash and Michal Pasternak.His transition into coaching provides meaningful purpose beyond active competition, after all, allowing him to channel his passion for the sport by building the world champions of tomorrow.The father of four also revealed that his post-retirement plans include opening Python MMA in Lake Worth, Florida.For now, 'The Burmese Python' is locked on for his swansong performance. Could he take his tally of wins to 31 against the Swedish powerhouse at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMyanmar slugger Thant Zin wants to follow in the footsteps of Aung La N SangIn a separate interview with ONE Championship, 20-year-old knockout machine Thant Zin revealed that he draws inspiration from the former two-division MMA king.The Taw Win Ayeyar Club affiliate, who has two highlight-reel wins on ONE Friday Fights, shared:&quot;I want to be like Aung La N Sang one day. And I want to own two championships like Aung La N Sang. Aung La N Sang inspired me a lot.&quot;