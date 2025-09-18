“I’m at peace with it” - Aung La N Sang reveals his next bout at ONE Fight Night 36

ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video will be Aung La N Sang’s last dance.‘The Burmese Python’ will tussle with Zebaztian ‘The Bandit’ Kadestam on October 3 at Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium in a three-round middleweight MMA showdown.Win or lose, the 40-year-old veteran confirmed he will leave his gloves in the ring with zero regrets.Aung La shared in his pre-event interview with ONE Championship:&quot;There's only so many significant shots to the head you can take. In the fight, I don't give a crap, you know? But the time is coming, and the time is near, and it's okay. I'm at peace with it.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former two-division MMA world champion has figured in plenty of memorable wars over the course of his illustrious 20-year professional career.It's understandable why Aung La is erring on the side of caution, despite his passion for the sport still burning as bright as ever.The father of four has reached a difficult but necessary decision. The Pride of Myanmar will leave the sport with a distinguished legacy. His meteoric rise in the home of martial arts has inspired an entire generation of martial artists in his homeland.Aung La N Sang reveals his plans upon retirementWhile the chapter of Aung La N Sang as a fighter is coming to an end, he won't leave the sport he loves entirely.According to 'The Burmese Python', he has plenty of MMA wisdom to share, which he'd gladly pass on to the next generation through coaching.&quot;My kids are getting older, and I gotta put time into my kids and the next generation. I've been coaching a lot too, so I'm gonna do the right thing,&quot; he said to ONE Championship.ONE Fight Night 36 broadcasts live in U.S. primetime and is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.