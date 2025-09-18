  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I’m at peace with it” - Aung La N Sang reveals his next bout at ONE Fight Night 36

“I’m at peace with it” - Aung La N Sang reveals his next bout at ONE Fight Night 36

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 18, 2025 04:09 GMT
Aung La N Sang | Image credit: ONE Championship
Aung La N Sang | Image credit: ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video will be Aung La N Sang’s last dance.

Ad

‘The Burmese Python’ will tussle with Zebaztian ‘The Bandit’ Kadestam on October 3 at Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium in a three-round middleweight MMA showdown.

Win or lose, the 40-year-old veteran confirmed he will leave his gloves in the ring with zero regrets.

Aung La shared in his pre-event interview with ONE Championship:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"There's only so many significant shots to the head you can take. In the fight, I don't give a crap, you know? But the time is coming, and the time is near, and it's okay. I'm at peace with it."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The former two-division MMA world champion has figured in plenty of memorable wars over the course of his illustrious 20-year professional career.

It's understandable why Aung La is erring on the side of caution, despite his passion for the sport still burning as bright as ever.

The father of four has reached a difficult but necessary decision. The Pride of Myanmar will leave the sport with a distinguished legacy. His meteoric rise in the home of martial arts has inspired an entire generation of martial artists in his homeland.

Ad

Aung La N Sang reveals his plans upon retirement

While the chapter of Aung La N Sang as a fighter is coming to an end, he won't leave the sport he loves entirely.

According to 'The Burmese Python', he has plenty of MMA wisdom to share, which he'd gladly pass on to the next generation through coaching.

"My kids are getting older, and I gotta put time into my kids and the next generation. I've been coaching a lot too, so I'm gonna do the right thing," he said to ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 36 broadcasts live in U.S. primetime and is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications