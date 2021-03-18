'I'm just gonna throw it on Jake Paul' - Demetrious Johnson picks YouTube star to defeat Ben Askren in April 17 professional boxing match

Demetrious Johnson has picked Jake Paul to defeat Ben Askren in the upcoming professional boxing match between the two.

Johnson suggested that if he were a betting man and would come to the table with $500k, he’d put his money on The YouTuber to defeat Askren in the fight.

Mighty Mouse aka Demetrious Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. Johnson, a former UFC Flyweight Champion, currently fights under the ONE Championship promotional banner where he notably won the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix championship.

In an interview with The Schmo, Demetrious Johnson opened up on a myriad of topics, of which one was the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren professional boxing match.

In response to The Schmo asking Demetrious Johnson whether Askren would win his boxing match against Paul, Johnson stated he wanted 'Funky' to win the bout. However, The Mighty Mouse said if he was a betting man he would pick Jake Paul to emerge on top.

“You know, as a fellow…I mean, they both wrestled, but when I look at, you know, Jake Paul, and I look at Ben Askren; I want Ben Askren to win.”

“But if I was a betting man and I came to the table and I was like, ‘I have five hundred thousand dollars’. So you have Ben Askren or, you know, Jake Paul, I’m just gonna throw it on Jake Paul. I mean, I’m rooting for Ben Askren, but I don’t think he’s taking out Jake Paul,” said Demetrious Johnson. (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Demetrious Johnson is set to fight ONE Flyweight champion, Adriano Moraes, for the latter’s title at ONE on TNT 1 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on April 7th, 2021.

Demetrious Johnson joins the list of combat sports personalities who’ve chimed in on the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight

Ben Askren (left); Jake Paul (right)

Jake Paul is scheduled to fight Ben Askren in an eight-round pro boxing bout. This bout will headline the fight card on April 17th, 2021 at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The combat sports community has been divided in its opinion concerning which fighter would emerge victorious in the professional boxing bout between Jake Paul and Ben Askren.

On one hand, those predicting that Jake Paul would emerge as the victor claim that the YouTuber's singleness of purpose over the past few years. Paul has been specifically training to compete as a boxer and many feel this would help him out-strike and defeat Ben Askren in their boxing showdown.

On the other hand, the people who believe that the former UFC fighter will win point out that Askren’s overall combat sports experience. Fans believe that his Olympic wrestling skills, MMA arsenal, and the proven ability to overcome adversity will help 'Funky' tire out and beat Jake Paul.

