“I’m knocking them out cold to get to the top” - Nico Carrillo ready to obliterate anyone in his way to book Jonathan Haggerty fight

Top ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo believes he has done more than enough and has earned the right to vie for the world title currently held by Jonathan Haggerty.

The 'King of the North' has taken ONE Championship by storm since making his promotional debut in April last year. He has won three straight, all coming by way of knockout.

His impressive string of victories thrust him to the top spot of contenders in the bantamweight division - the very division he hopes to conquer with a title shot against reigning king Haggerty.

Nico Carrillo shared this in an interview with the Sky Sports MMA Club podcast:

"They've given me the hardest opponents. And I've taken them down one by one. And I'm not just beating these guys, I'm knocking them out cold to get to the top, the No. 1 spot. And for me, as a champion, you'd need to defend your belt against the No. 1, that's how it's supposed to be."

Nico Carrillo, however, has to wait a bit longer for his world title shot as Haggerty is set to defend his title against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in an all-champion title clash at ONE 168 in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A., on Sept. 6.

The latest of the victories of Glasgow, Scotland native Carrillo came last December, where he knocked out former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama in the second round.

Liam Harrison believes Nico Carrillo will beat Jonathan Haggerty in a title fight

In the event of a title fight between champion Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo, veteran British striker Liam Harrison is leaning towards the latter for his toughness and size.

'Hitman' shared his thoughts on the two top players in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division in an interview with The City Life Project's YouTube earlier this year, saying:

"Nico Carrillo smashes him to pieces in my opinion. Nico's tough, he's big, he's humongous. I don't even know how he makes that weight. He knows how to fight as well. I think Nico beats him to be fair."

Watch the interview below:

Carrillo is still awaiting for a world title shot after three straight knockout victories to start his ONE Championship journey.

Haggerty, meanwhile, successfully defended the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Brazilian challenger Felibe Lobo in February by third-round TKO. Incidentally, he is also the division's kickboxing titleholder.