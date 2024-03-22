"The rankings are there for a reason" - Nico Carrillo builds his case as rightful contender for Jonathan Haggerty's Muay Thai belt

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai top contender Nico Carrillo believes he deserves the next title shot against two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Carrillo made his promotional debut in April 2023, defeating Furkan Karabag by third-round knockout. Two months later, the Scottish bantamweight continued building momentum by taking out Muangthai with a second-round knockout at ONE Friday Fights 22.

'King of the North' last fought in December 2023 against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O. Carrillo solidified himself as a threat to Haggerty's throne by dispatching Nong-O with a violent knockout in round two.

Carrillo recently did an interview with the South China Morning Post and discussed what's next for his fighting career. The 25-year-old had this to say about believing he deserves the next title shot against Haggerty:

"The rankings are there for a reason. You know what I mean? I've worked my way up the rankings one by one. Hope, hope hope knocked them all down, so I deserve my shot."

Jonathan Haggerty could defend kickboxing throne before Nico Carrillo fight

Nico Carrillo is listed as the number one-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai fighter in ONE Championship. With that said, he might have to wait for a title shot, as Jonathan Haggerty could look to defend his kickboxing throne for the first time after knocking out Felipe Lobo in Muay Thai in his last fight.

Barring any super-fights, Haggerty could defend his kickboxing throne against former bantamweight world champion Hiroki Akimoto. The Japanese superstar last fought in November 2022 when his five-fight winning streak was snapped by Petchtanong dethroning him in a split decision.

It should be noted that Haggerty has plenty of options for his next fight. The U.K. superstar has become a hot commodity in ONE, leading to him getting called out by fighters for various weight classes and disciplines.

