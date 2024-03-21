Nico Carrillo is confident two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty has an exploitable flaw.

Last February, Haggerty defended his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne for the first time with a third-round knockout win against Felipe Lobo. The gutsy performance extended the U.K. superstar's legendary run, furthering his status as one of the most dangerous superstars in the promotion.

Haggerty's two-sport world champion achievement has put a massive target on his back from fighters across varying weight classes and disciplines. When it comes to his Muay Thai throne, bantamweight contender Carrillo has kept a class eye on him and hopes to face 'The General' in the near future.

Carrillo recently did an interview with the South China Morning Post and had this to say about Haggerty:

"I've seen Haggerty getting hit by someone slightly stronger. Nowhere near as strong as I am. I'd like to point out also seeing him, he's not great on the back foot."

Nico Carrillo made his ONE Championship debut in April 2023. The Scottish fighter quickly put the division on notice by taking out Furkan Karabag and Muangthai inside the distance. He last fought in December 2023, defeating the legendary Nong-O by second-round knockout.

Watch Carrillo's entire interview with SCMP below:

Who is Jonathan Haggerty expected to fight next?

Jonathan Haggerty has an added responsibility to keep two divisions moving, winning world titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing. Therefore, the expectation for Haggerty's next fight is to be in kickboxing since he recently defended his Muay Thai throne for the first time.

Hiroki Akimoto is listed as the number one contender in the ONE bantamweight kickboxing division. Akimoto last fought in Nov. 2022, when he was dethroned of his world title due to a split decision loss against Petchtanong.

Only time will tell if ONE books Haggerty vs. Akimoto next.