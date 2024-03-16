“Go for the 3rd belt” - Fans give their picks on what awaits Jonathan Haggerty the next time he steps between the ropes

Fans had various responses for who they want to see two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty fight next.

Over the last year, Haggerty has established himself as one the biggest superstars on the ONE Championship roster with a legendary three-fight run. ‘The General’ started by shocking the world with a first-round knockout win against the iconic Nong-O Hama to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

The U.K. superstar then knocked out ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne. Last but not least, Haggerty took out Felipe Lobo inside the distance to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai strap for the first time.

Earlier this week, ONE called for the fans’ opinions on Instagram by posting a highlight from Haggerty’s debut against Josehph Lasiri with the following caption:

“TOMAHAWK 🪓 What’s the next chapter for the two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty? @jhaggerty_”

Fans filled the comment section with various opinions on who Haggerty should face next:

“Go for the 3rd belt 🚀🚀🚀”

“Akimoto! Give the man the fight”

“Superlek move up to bantamweight and fight him or Nico”

“Nico is waiting for him”

Chatri Sityodtong is ‘definitely interested’ in booking Superlek and Jonathan Haggerty for a super-fight

In October 2018, Jonathan Haggerty suffered a second-round TKO loss against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at Yokkao 31. Over five years later, Haggerty and Superlek are two of the most successful fighters on the ONE Championship roster, setting up a potential must-see super-fight.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong had this to say about potentially booking Superlek vs. Haggerty:

"I am definitely interested in Superlek versus Haggerty. I will talk to my team. But fans are asking most for two fights – a Haggerty kickboxing defence versus Akimoto, or a Haggerty rematch with Rodtang in Muay Thai."

Superlek is also riding career-high momentum after defeating Rodtang Jitmuangnon (Muay Thai) and Takeru Segawa (kickboxing) in his last two fights. The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion has proven he’s arguably the best striker in the promotion, which he plans to further validate later this year.