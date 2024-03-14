“Jon has got an incredible work ethic” – Jonathan Haggerty’s head coach praises star student’s work ethic

Jonathan Haggerty has proved himself to be one of the best strikers in the world during his time in ONE Championship.

Currently reigning as the promotion’s bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, ‘The General’ is at the top of his game right now through a combination of skill and hard work.

Haggerty has always clearly had the technical ability to go up against anyone, but his hard work and determination in recent years has allowed him to continue with every fight.

In a recent interview with Wesley ‘Gunman’ Graham, Jonathan Haggerty’s head coach, Christian Knowles spoke about his fighter and what makes him so special.

Knowles said that Haggerty ticks both boxes when you look at world championship potential:

“There are guys born with talent. But you’ve still got to put in the work to maintain that knockout talent. For Jon, Jon has got an incredible work ethic. And he’s got the talent as well. So it's just like a double whammy.” [22:30 onwards]

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty proved this at ONE Fight Night 19

ONE Fight Night 19 may not have been the best technical performance that we have seen from Jonathan Haggerty. But it showed exactly why he is a two-sport world champion.

The striking skills of ‘The General’ speak for themselves at this stage but it was his heart, toughness, and mentality, that got him over the line against the No.3-ranked Felipe Lobo.

An excellent start to the contest from the challenger put him in the driving seat but Haggerty wasn’t going to let him dictate the bout.

The resilience that Haggerty showed in the fight was the stuff of legend and that’s exactly what Haggerty is looking to become with his run in the bantamweight division.

North American viewers who missed out on any of the action from ONE Fight Night 19 can watch the entire event back via the on demand replay on Prime Video.