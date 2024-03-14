“We shoot ideas” - Christian Knowles admits Jonathan Haggerty had as much input in their game plan for Felipe Lobo

Christian Knowles is arguably the best striking coach out of Great Britain right now.

The Knowlesy Academy coach said in an interview with Wesley Gunman Graham that the game plans his fighters execute are never entirely his and rather, a combination of ideas developed alongside his students.

That distinct dynamic was in full display when two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty retained the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

Knowles said he studied Lobo extensively in the lead-up to the fight, and that both he and Haggerty worked on deciphering the puzzle Lobo presented to come up with the perfect game plan.

“So I studied Felipe Lobo, like try and move as he does and whatnot, maybe not as quick, but yeah, we always have like a mastermind at the beginning where we talk about what Lobo does well, what Lobo doesn't do well, and we shoot ideas, it's not a dictatorship by any stretch of the imagination.”

This collaboration allowed Jonathan Haggerty to not rely solely on Knowles, but also work within himself during the thrilling world title fight in Bangkok.

After getting dropped in the first round, Haggerty retaliated in the second and scored his first knockdown in the second.

‘The General’ then dispatched Lobo in the third with a well-timed overhand right for the knockout win.

Christian Knowles on why bantamweight is the perfect division for Jonathan Haggerty

It didn’t take a long time for Jonathan Haggerty to establish his presence in ONE Championship.

In just his second fight in the promotion, the British superstar snatched the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title from the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in May 2019.

His reign, however, didn’t last long and he relinquished the gold to current holder Rodtang Jitmuangnon in August 2019.

Although he won two more fights at flyweight after losing the strap, Haggerty decided that his time at 135 pounds was over, and bumping up to bantamweight was the next logical step.

Haggerty had a couple of medical scares trying to make flyweight limit, and the move up to bantamweight meant he was healthier during fights.

That change did wonders for Haggerty, and he now reigns as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world title.

Christian Knowles, in the same interview, revealed why Haggerty is at a perfect spot at 145 pounds.

“John’s big for a bantamweight already, only after having a few fights in that weight, he's strong. His favorite saying is ‘A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter.’”

Watch Knowles' entire interview below: