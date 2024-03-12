WATCH: Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty's all-access documentary into recent world title defense against Felipe Lobo

Jonathan Haggerty is peeling back the curtain for an inside look into his incredible ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense against ‘The Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo.

After scoring earth-shattering knockouts against Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade to claim the bantamweight world titles in both the 'art of eight limbs' and kickboxing, ‘The General’ put the former on the line at ONE Fight Night 19 against one of the division’s most destructive strikers.

Now, you can get an idea of the blood, sweat, and tears that Jonathan Haggerty shed while preparing for what was one of the most insane back-and-forth fights in ONE Championship history:

“Jonathan Haggerty The Two-Sport World Champion In Kickboxing And Muay Thai Prepares For His First Bantamweight Muay Thai Title Defence Against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19. 🥊✨”

See the video below:

After facing some early adversity, Haggerty managed to muster one of the most incredible comebacks of all time, scoring a highlight-reel-worthy knockout of Lobo in the third round to retain his 26 pounds of Muay Thai gold.

What comes next for Jonathan Haggerty?

With his first Muay Thai world title defense in the books, there are a plethora of options for ‘The General’ in 2024.

Fight fans have been clamoring for a long-awaited trilogy fight with flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Some believe a showdown between Haggerty and ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is the way to go. Or, perhaps a defense of his kickboxing crown against the Number 1-ranked contender in the division, Hiroki Akimoto.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.