ONE Fight Night 19: Lito Adiwang wants Gustavo Balart fight or Jarred Brooks rematch after Danial Williams win

Fresh off of his win at ONE Fight Night 19, Lito Adiwang is now targeting the top of the strawweight MMA division for his next fight.

‘Thunder Kid’ improved his winning streak to three with a unanimous decision victory over Danial Williams this past week in a fight that showcased his best attributes on Friday, February 16.

Since returning from injury, Adiwang has looked better than ever and he hopes to capitalize on this momentum by facing off with a higher ranked opponent next time out.

In a post-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Lito Adiwang named two challenges that make sense for him right now.

He picked out one top contender who is also on an impressive win streak or the champion himself as two routes he hopes to explore in the near future:

“I've been asking for [Gustavo] Balart. If yeah, they give me an opportunity to fight, I’d like to test my skills against Balart. But If I’m not, I’m really looking forward to jump and face the champion.”

Watch the full interview below:

Lito Adiwang proved that he is ready for the next level at ONE Fight Night 19

Lito Adiwang had to use his entire skill set at ONE Fight Night 19 to emerge with a victory against a dangerous opponent in Danial Williams.

His explosive striking and grappling abilities proved to be the difference in a performance that showed that he is ready for the next level of competition at strawweight.

Regardless of the name that is standing across from him, Adiwang is sure to be in for a big night next time out.

‘Thunder Kid’ is hungry to fight the best in the division and his wish is sure to be granted after his display inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The entire ONE Fight Night 19 card is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. North American fans with an active subscription can relive all the action via Amazon Prime Video.