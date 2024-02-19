"Just years back, it looked impossible" – Lito Adiwang "blessed" to pick up third successive victory at ONE Fight Night 19

About 24 months ago, Lito Adiwang thought his best days as a mixed martial artist were behind him.

The mullet-haired warrior went toe-to-toe with Jeremy Miado at ONE X in March 2022, and only just past the midway point of the fight, ‘Thunder Kid’ buckled his knee while stepping backward.

Following surgery to repair a complete tear of his ACL, the dynamite from Baguio City had to face a test unlike what he’d faced before, the arduous road to recovery.

There were days when even walking felt like a tall order. Never mind the sleepless nights and training sessions to full fitness.

But as they say, difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations. And in Lito Adiwang’s case, the past six months following a year-and-a-half of recovery has gone just as planned.

After announcing his comeback with a 23-second TKO of Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 last September, the SOMA Fight Club athlete avenged his defeat to Miado at ONE Fight Night 16 barely six weeks later.

At ONE Fight Night 19 last Friday, February 16, the ONE Warrior Series graduate made it three from three as he overcame tough-as-nails Danial Williams by unanimous decision.

Adiwang explained why this win meant so much to him in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He said:

“I feel awesome and blessed that, yeah, blessed. I can say blessed because just years back, it looked impossible for me to get back. And now I’m here, and we’re three straight wins in a row. So yeah, I’m very blessed and happy.”

Watch the full interview here:

Lito Adiwang’s grit earns him success over Williams

Lito Adiwang knew he had to be on top of his game and execute his plan to perfection to beat former two-time ONE world title challenger Danial Williams in their key strawweight MMA fixture last week.

That he just did across three action-packed rounds inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'. Across the 15-minute contest, ‘Thunder Kid’ found plenty of success in the stand-up department and on the canvas.

Where ‘Mini T’ attempted to bite back, Adiwang ensured he packed plenty of fire and heat to leave the revered venue with a unanimous decision to improve his slate to 16-5.

The entire ONE Fight Night 19 card is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. North American fans with an active subscription can relive all the action via Amazon Prime Video.