Filipino star Lito Adiwang “more than happy” with how his comeback from lengthy injury played out

Sustaining an injury is something that no athlete ever wants to face, as the road back to being a world-class performer takes an unbelievable amount of hard work and commitment to rehab and recovery.

Few others know that journey well other than ONE Championship MMA strawweight star Lito Adiwang.

‘The Thunder Kid’ suffered a devastating knee injury against Jeremy Miado in March 2022, one that left him sidelined for the better part of 18 months.

When his return bout against ‘The Papua Bad Boy’ Adrian Mattheis was announced, there was deep concern that Adiwang would not be himself, but he instead came back with a lightning-quick knockout.

Adiwang would follow that performance with a revenge tour of epic proportions against ‘The Jaguar’ Miado with a unanimous decision victory.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Adiwang opened up on the fruits of his labor and where he stands today:

“For me now, I’m here, at least my comeback was what I wanted, it felt great, I’m more than happy. The inspiration, the process.”

Adiwang to fight on February 16

With a two-fight winning streak under his belt for the first time since 2021, Adiwang’s confidence is certainly sky high and will look to improve his promotional record to 10 wins come ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

His opponent then? Danial Williams.

‘Mini T' is no stranger to standing toe-to-toe with an opponent and unleashing his full arsenal of strikes. Because of Adiwang’s striking pedigree, he could oblige the Thai-Aussie star’s wishes inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.