“Bro lagged a bit” - Fans in disbelief how Danial Williams flatlined Zelang Zhaxi

Fans were entertained by Danial Williams’ throwback highlights from his fight against Zelang Zhaxi.

Williams made his ONE Championship debut in April 2021, losing a Muay Thai war against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Following the loss, ‘Mini T’ prioritized MMA and won his first two fights, leading to a matchup against Zelang in July 2022.

The Perth native wouldn’t be denied at ONE 159. After four minutes of action, he knocked out Zelang, creating a memorable fight-ending sequence.

Over two years later, ONE Championship recently shared the fight highlights on Instagram, with the caption saying:

“Danial Williams had Zelang Zhaxi WOBBLING! 😱 Can “Mini T” dethrone Jonathan Di Bella in their ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship showdown this Friday at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 🏆 @dmini_t”

Fans filled the comment section with jokes and praise, including the following people:

“He did the 'Flair flop' lol 😂”

“Bro lagged a bit”

“Fn ❤️ this fighting! 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“The sound of the kick is so sheesh 🔥”

“Bro got humbled 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Instagram comments

Danial Williams’ hasn’t returned to the win column since knocking out Zelang. With that said, his two losses were against top-tier talent, as he fought Jeremy Miado in MMA and Superlek Kiatmoo9 on short notice for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Luckily, Danial Williams has another opportunity to accomplish his goal of claiming ONE gold.

On October 6, ‘Mini T’ will face Jonathan Di Bella in the ONE Fight Night 15 co-main event for the latter’s ONE strawweight kickboxing world title. The intriguing matchup will be one of two world title fights taking place on Friday inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In the main event, Thanh Le and Ilya Freymanov go toe-to-toe for the ONE interim featherweight MMA world championship up for grabs.

ONE Fight Night 15 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.