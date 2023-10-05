Danial Williams admits difficulty competing in three different disciplines: “These guys are top level”

When Australian-Thai firecracker ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams joined ONE Championship, he had dreams of becoming a world champion in kickboxing, Muay Thai, and mixed martial arts. But the 30-year-old veteran quickly realized just how difficult of a task that turned out to be.

Williams drew mixed results in the Circle, winning a handful of exciting contests, while dropping his biggest fights. Now that only one sport has his complete concentration, Williams says the singular focus has made him a better fighter.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Williams detailed his experience training multiple disciplines, and how it put him at a stark disadvantage.

‘Mini T’ said:

“Man it’s super hard. That’s why with this fight now I’m starting to like this has been a massive learning journey for me in ONE. I’m starting to really find out, originally I’ve had these plans of ‘Yeah I’m gonna train in every sport, I’m gonna take any fight’ but now I’m understanding that these guys are the top level man. They’re focused on one sport so I’m already behind if I’m training for other sports as well.”

Williams is set to challenge ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella for his gold at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video. The two square off in the co-main event of a stacked card, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6th.

Williams says now that he has trained almost exclusively in kickboxing, fans can expect the very best version of ‘Mini T’ when he steps back into the ring.

He added:

“So with this kickboxing fight, all I’m doing is kickboxing. Maybe one or two sessions doing it, a little bit of MMA, but 99 percent of it is kickboxing and what I’ve learned is I can’t be doing everything. All my other fights I was doing a little bit of MMA, always trying to improve the skills there, and then doing a little bit of Muay Thai as well.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 15 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.