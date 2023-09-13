Jonathan Di Bella on why Brooklyn holds a special place in his heart

Canadian-Italian superstar and reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella grew up on the east coast of North America, shifting his time training between Montreal in Canada and New York City.

Under the tutelage of his father, a former professional fighter who taught his son how to fight at a very young age, Di Bella built his career in a region of the United States famous for producing very dangerous fighters, particularly Brooklyn.

That being said, Di Bella says Brooklyn will always hold a special place in his heart.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Di Bella detailed the early portion of his career spent in Brooklyn.

The strawweight kickboxing king said:

“I’m always back and forth from Montreal and New York. That’s been almost my whole life. I would say from the age of 9 or 10 years old. My dad had his career in New York. My dad’s promoter is from Brooklyn, Lou Neglia. He used to promote all my dad’s fights in New York, and then after he promoted my fights in New York.”

Furthermore, Di Bella said his first-ever professional contest took place in Brooklyn, which will always be memorable for him.

Di Bella added:

“My first pro fight was in Brooklyn on his show, and that was so important to me.”

Jonathan Di Bella is set to defend his ONE strawweight kickboxing gold against fiery Australian-Thai striker ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams. The two will lock horns at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.