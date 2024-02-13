WATCH: Get a ringside view of Lito Adiwang’s thunderous 23-second knockout of Indonesian firebrand Adrian Mattheis

There is no better sight to see for combat sports fans than to witness a fighter making a big comeback after a long layoff due to injury and even better for that fighter to leave with a win.

For the better part of 2022 and 2023, Lito Adiwang was forced to miss 18 months of his career after suffering a devastating knee injury against fellow Filipino MMA fighter Jeremy Miado after shifting his weight to his back foot.

No injury is worth taking any lightly as it could spell the end of a promising career, but when it comes to knee issues, extra precaution must be taken and Adiwang put in the work to become even better than before.

In his return fight, ‘The Thunder Kid’ was matched up with the ‘Papua Bad Boy’ Adrian Mattheis in September 2023 and amidst concerns of the Filipino star losing a step, Adiwang instead responded in stunning fashion.

Mattheis lunged forward and instead of him connecting, Adiwang caught him with a looping right hand and soon rained down punches in full mount to secure a TKO victory - all in just 23 seconds.

Adiwang booked for all-out war at ONE Fight Night 19

The newly minted Soma Fight Club fighter later got his revenge against Miado and that has set him up for a cannot-miss firefight this coming Friday, February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

His opponent then will be Australian Muay Thai star ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams who has shared the ONE Circle with the likes of Miado, Zelang Zhaxi and the legendary Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.