WATCH: ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang cracks a lightning bolt of a right hand that drops Danial Williams in electrifying showdown

ONE strawweight MMA star Lito Adiwang faced a long road back to becoming the feared fighter that he was prior to his injury and at ONE Fight Night 19 last Friday, February 16, it looked like Adiwang is certainly back.

His opponent was respected striker and decorated Muay Thai fighter Danial Williams, who was keen on stopping his three-fight losing skid at the expense of ‘The Thunder Kid.’

Living up to the expectations of both fighters being ready and willing to stand toe-to-toe, ‘Mini T’ and Adiwang turned up the fight’s pace to 11.

Prior to the bout, Williams admitted that he was happy to share the ONE ring with another world-class striker like himself, but noted that the eventual winner of the bout would be the one who takes advantage of one single mistake.

As it turned out, it was actually Adiwang who would make Williams’ prediction come to life as he cracked the Thai-Australian star with a supercharged right hand that sent him crashing to the mat in round one.

That big punch allowed the newly minted Soma Fight Club fighter to take control of the bout and leave the event with a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Where does Lito Adiwang go next?

Fighting Williams is no easy feat as he carries tremendous power for a strawweight, despite his dimunitive stature.

Looking forward to his immediate future, Adiwang has made his case to potentially fight a ranked strawweight in the hopes of netting a future ONE strawweight MMA world championship shot.

Longtime friend and former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio shared that Adiwang was already deserving of taking on a ranked fighter and could fight either Mansur Malachiev or Hiroba Minowa next.