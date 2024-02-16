Danial Williams believes fight against Lito Adiwang will boil down to ‘whoever makes the mistake first’

Fighting is all about making the right decisions at the right time with the added caveat of needing both things to happen in the blink of an eye, or even quicker, in order to pave a path to victory.

Veteran fighters like Danial Williams know that feeling all too, having spent years ingraining it into their psyche.

‘Mini T’ has reached the sport’s highest highs, like his highly acclaimed 2021 Muay Thai bout against Rodtang Jtimuangnon, and seen the lowest of its lows.

His story is nowhere near its end though, as the 30-year-old will take to the ONE ring on Friday, February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 across Filipino strawweight MMA star Lito Adiwang at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Australian star pointed out how close their fight could be:

“So, it's just awesome to get that match up because he's just going to bring the fire, and so am I. I like those matches, you know. Whoever makes the first mistake kind of thing. Whoever just capitalizes first and like whoever makes the mistake first, it's not going to go well for him. That's what I believe."

Danial Williams open to Muay Thai return

The decorated combat sports star has been fighting in MMA and kickboxing for the better part of the past two years, and while he has found success in it, he wants to return to his Muay Thai roots after his fight with Adiwang.

With a new crop of Muay Thai stars in ONE Championship, there is no shortage of opponents for Williams should he wish to continue in that direction.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.