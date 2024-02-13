WATCH: Danial Williams holds his own in absolute brawl against Thai superstar Rodtang in ONE debut

Combat sports’ evolution into the global powerhouse that it is today came off the backs of the efforts of the greats from the past, but one thing remains true: there is nothing more exciting than an all-out brawl between two great strikers.

That was exactly what ONE Championship fans got on April 8, 2021 at ONE on TNT I as Rodtang Jitmuangnon welcomed Thai-Australian Muay Thai star Danial Williams to the promotion.

‘The Iron Man’ was already a known commodity among fans of the world’s largest martial arts promotion as he produced nine-straight victories including a unanimous decision and TKO performance against future two-sport ONE bantamweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty to capture the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

As for ‘Mini T’ he had been tearing it up outside of ONE Championship with him being crowned as the 2015 World Muay Thai Council Featherweight World Champion and the World Kickboxing Federation Flyweight Champion in 2013.

Williams gave Rodtang all that he could handle for the better part of three rounds, but the Thai megastar’s brilliance was not going to be denied, improving his winning streak to 10 via unanimous decision.

Rodtang and Williams’ fight was later recognized by the promotion as the ONE Super Series Fight of the Year in 2021.

Williams to face Filipino MMA star on February 16

With a resume built on taking on the most dangerous strikers, Williams will once again take to the ONE Circle against an unstoppable force in the form of Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

The Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand is set to be the backdrop for their clash and there will surely be no shortage of action as both men are happy to stand in the pocket and trade punches.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.