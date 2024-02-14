Three-sport phenom Danial Williams “would love to jump” back into Muay Thai after ONE Fight Night 19 encounter against Lito Adiwang

ONE Championship’s unique position as being able to showcase sports like kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling alongside MMA gives its athletes the fluidity to try their hand in all four combat sports if they wish to do so.

In the case of Aussie star Danial Williams, he has tried and found varying success in all three sports aside from submission grappling.

At only 30 years old, ‘Mini T’ has fought ONE kickboxing world champions Jonathan Di Bella and Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their realms of expertise, produced a Fight of the Year-winning Muay Thai bout against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and recorded a handful of knockouts in MMA.

Williams will again look to dazzle fans all over the world as he faces strawweight MMA star Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand come Friday, February 16.

Despite him growing more at home in the world of MMA, the 2015 World Muay Thai Council Featherweight World Champion is pining for a Muay Thai fight as he told Cageside Press:

“I would love a Muay Thai fight, haven't done that yet since the Rodtang fight, so I would love to jump into Muay Thai fights as well this year.”

Watch the full interview with Danial Williams below:

Why Williams - Adiwang could end up being fight of the night

With a combined six victories through either knockout or TKO to account for their 11 total MMA victories, there is no shortage of stopping power from either man as they can end a fight with just one big shot.

Williams has proven that repeatedly throughout his decorated career while Adiwang lived up to his ‘Thunder Kid’ nickname with a lightning-quick knockout of Adrian Mattheis.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.