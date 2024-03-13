WATCH: Young Jonathan Haggerty starches Joseph Lasiri with nasty tomahawk elbow

In the ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai division, few can compare to the skill and power that Jonathan Haggerty possesses.

Currently reigning as the bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, Haggerty has never turned down a chance to fight the very best and in his promotional debut, he took on a five-time World Muay Thai Organization Pro-Am Champion in Joseph Lasiri.

At age 21, fighting someone as highly regarded as ‘The Hurricane’ was not going to be an easy task, but the English star was determined to prove that he can stand toe-to-toe against the most elite practitioners of the art of eight limbs.

The Italian-Moroccan star was at his most dangerous entering the contest as he was on a three-fight losing skid and was eager to get his first win under the world’s largest martial arts promotion at the expense of the debuting rising star.

Despite an intense back-and-forth happening, Haggerty landed his patented tomahawk elbow to Lasiri’s temple that sent him crashing to the mat.

Lasiri was able to get up from the knockdown and though he continued fighting, Haggerty would see his hand raised via unanimous decision, propelling him to challenge and beat Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Jonathan Haggerty angling for bantamweight MMA world championship clash

Haggerty has the whole world in his hands and now wants to etch his name in history by becoming only the second-ever fighter to be a three-sport ONE world champion aside from Stamp Fairtex.

The Team Underground fighter is setting his sights on rematching Fabricio Andrade for his ONE bantamweight MMA world championship after defeating him for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title last November.