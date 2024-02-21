“I want Andrade next” - Jonathan Haggerty wants to keep his rivalry with Fabricio Andrade going, eyes MMA throne next

Combat sports athletes etch their names in the mainstream by putting together impressive performances during their fights and in ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty has done just that.

The reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion most recently headlined ONE Fight Night 19 last Friday, February 16 against Felipe Lobo, with his ONE Muay Thai world championship on the line.

Haggerty found himself in deep trouble early on after being knocked down thanks to a flurry from ‘The Demolition Man,’ but he quickly picked himself back up and produced one of the most memorable come-from-behind knockouts in the third round.

At 27 years old, Haggerty is still very much in the early prime of his career and the English combat sports star would love nothing more than to etch his name in ONE Championship history.

Speaking with The South China Morning Post following his knockout of ‘The Demolition Man,’ Haggerty made it clear that he wants to become a three-sport ONE world champion very soon:

“Yes, I want [Fabricio] Andrade next. Throughout fight camp I had my mind on Andrade’s MMA belt. But I was really focused on Lobo.”

Watch the full interview with Jonathan Haggerty below:

For context, the only athlete to have reached such heights is current ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion, Stamp Fairtex. Before she transitioned to MMA, Stamp simultaneously held the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.

Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo bury the hatchet

ONE Championship fighters are unique in the sense that once fights are done, rarely do the athletes neglect each other after putting on a show for the fans. Following Haggerty and Lobo’s frenetic matchup, the Englishman and the Brazilian star shared a moment inside the ONE ring, leaving behind their rivalry in the past.

After their war, both men showed respect to each other, shook hands and buried the hatchet.

Check out the clip here: