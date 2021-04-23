"I'm knocking him out" - KSI gives a timeline for expected fight with Jake Paul; believes the latter will be tougher than Logan Paul

Popular British YouTuber KSI has admitted that he is still interested in fighting Jake Paul and will be stepping into the ring with the latter after all. KSI admitted that he got angry when he saw Paul knock out Ben Askren and feels a part of him wants to beat Paul up.

In his recently released YouTube video, KSI also said that Paul definitely has good boxing ability and has worked hard in training. The Brit has vowed not to be overconfident going into a potential fight against The Problem Child.

KSI added that he knows for a fact that a fight against Jake will be tougher than the two bouts the former had against Logan Paul.

However, KSI is confident he will knock out Jake once the two men step inside the ring. Here's what KSI said:

"I'm going to fight Jake Paul. I want to fight Jake Paul. Don't get it twisted, when I saw he knocked out Ben Askren, I got angry. There's a part inside of me that feels like I need to f**k him up to show how much of a fraud he is. Actually, nah, let me not say fraud. He definitely has ability and he definitely has worked hard and is training hard. Don't get it twisted, I'm not gonna be overconfident. I know he is gonna be harder than Logan but best believe, when I'm getting in that ring, I'm knocking him out. Fully knocking him out."

KSI even added that he has changed a few things in his camp to ensure his victory and he will be coming through a lot differently. The Sidemen member also revealed a potential timeline for a fight against Paul, stating that he will step into the ring with The Problem Child once he releases his music album. KSI continued:

"I've changed a few things in my camp to ensure my victory okay. And your boy is gonna come through different man, so different. I will be fighting Jake, especially after I finish smashing the music scene. Got a good momentum going with the music, so I don't really wanna stop all of that just to fight this prick. I wanna wait until I got the album out, the deluxe, got the tour out of the way. Shows, festivals, I wanna get all of that out of the way before I can get in camp and fight him."

KSI has already beaten Jake's elder brother Logan Paul

KSI has shared the ring twice with Logan Paul in the past. The first bout between the two men ended in a draw, whereas the rematch went KSI's way as he secured his only victory in the world of boxing so far.