"I'm not leaving boxing" - Francis Ngannou makes emphatic statement ahead of fast-approaching Anthony Joshua fight

Francis Ngannou is set to enter the boxing ring for the second time in his career when he faces Anthony Joshua this weekend. While many initially believed his boxing career would be short-lived, the former UFC heavyweight champion recently revealed that is not the case and he plans to continue competing in the sport.

Speaking at the event's grand arrivals, 'The Predator' stated:

"I will definitely still do some MMA fights, but I'm not leaving boxing. Remember, at the beginning, it was boxing. I wasn't aware of MMA. And for more than a decade, it was all about boxing, dreaming about boxing."

He continued:

"And then even when the opportunity came around [in MMA], it was, for me, an opportunity to shine, to be a world champion, and then potentially switch to do the crossover and go back to boxing, because I feel like it was something that I needed, I had to fulfill in order to be at peace with myself. In order to retire peacefully, I needed to do that boxing because I just love it. I can't tell you why, but I love it and I enjoy it." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Check out the full Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou grand arrivals live stream below:

Ngannou signed a lucrative mixed martial arts free agent deal with the PFL upon leaving the UFC, becoming the first reigning champion to do so since B.J. Penn in 2004. While he has yet to compete for the promotion, it is expected that he will face Renan Ferreira, who needed just 21 seconds to defeat Ryan Bader at PFL vs. Bellator, when he makes his promotional debut.

Tyson Fury shares Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou prediction

Tyson Fury faced Francis Ngannou in the latter's professional boxing debut last October, defeating him via a controversial split decision. Speaking to Charlie Parsons of The Stomping Ground, the WBC heavyweight champion weighed in on 'The Predator's upcoming matchup with Anthony Joshua, stating:

"I don't know and I don't care, to be honest. I'm going to go... Whatever happens, happens. The best man will win on the night. They're heavyweight giants, aren't they, so anyone can win. Some good, brilliant fights, actually, on Friday. I'm looking forward to the bill, the whole bill."

Check out Tyson Fury's comments on Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou below (starting at the 13:24 mark):

The winner of this weekend's bout between Ngannou and Joshua could be in line to challenge the winner of Fury's upcoming undisputed title bout against Oleksandr Usyk. The pair is set to clash on May 18th after two previous setbacks.