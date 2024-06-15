“I’m like about to f***ing pass out” - Demetrious Johnson on getting buggy choked by Kade Ruotolo

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson knows when he's on the mats with a truly skilled practitioner of the 'gentle art'. In these instances, the 37-year-old mixed martial arts legend says he tries his best to absorb as much knowledge as possible.

Johnson recently rolled with ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo in a joint training session, and 'Mighty Mouse' was absolutely flabbergasted.

Trending

He said on his 'MightyCast' podcast:

"I’m not gonna lie, I was actually impressed. You got me with the buggy choke and then you got me with the D’Arce. I’m like, god damn, the way they squeeze. You’re like, ‘Im not even squeezing right now. This is just me locking it in.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m like about to f***ing pass out.’ It’s incredible."

With his MMA career currently on hiatus at the moment, Johnson has taken a liking to BJJ and has promptly progressed in his career.

Meanwhile, Ruotolo recently stepped into Johnson's realm and made his professional MMA debut last weekend.

Ruotolo finished fellow American Blake Cooper at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video with a rear-naked choke in the first round.

Kade Ruotolo to face fellow champion Mikey Musumeci in a grappling superfight at ONE 168: Denver

Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo of the United States is set to return to the BJJ realm when he takes on flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci.

The two are scheduled to lock horns at ONE 168: Denver, ONE Championship's highy anticipated on-ground return to the United States.

The event takes place live from the state-of-the-art Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, September 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.