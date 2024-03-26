“I’m like the only guy on earth he bros out with” - UFC CEO Dana White reflects on timeless friendship with ex-POTUS Donald J. Trump

Whenever given the opportunity, Dana White will speak with high praise for former United States President Donald Trump.

The story has long been told that the UFC would likely not exist without Trump's support of the organization over 20 years ago. White continues to believe that their friendship is among the most important relationships in his life. He recently appeared on the Lex Fridman Podcast, on the episode released on March 25, and discussed the importance Trump had on his life.

White told Fridman:

"[Donald Trump] is the biggest f****** fight fan on the planet. He calls me all the time to talk about the fights. Don Junior told me I'm like the only guy on Earth he bros out with... Our relationship is just [really close]. I consider Donald Trump to be one of my very, very good friends."

Watch Dana White's comments on Donald Trump below (55:31):

Reminiscing on their friendship origins, White recalls Trump taking an interest in the UFC during the promotion's rough patch in the 2000s. As the UFC struggled to establish itself and find suitable venues, Trump offered his high-profile hotels as host to certain events.

During their conversation, Fridman and White also revealed that Trump's children have begun training in MMA after taking an interest in the sport.

Donald Trump's history of attending UFC events with Dana White

Of the many celebrities who follow the UFC, none have been more notable than Donald Trump.

Though Trump has attended countless UFC events in the past due to his love of martial arts and friendship with UFC CEO Dana White, Trump's presence was most pronounced at UFC 244 when he became the first active United States President to appear.

Expand Tweet

Since losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump has increased his involvement with the UFC, having appeared cage-side to witness several major fight cards. Trump last appeared at UFC 299 in Miami earlier this month after attending UFC 296 to support his friend Colby Covington.