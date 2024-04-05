"I'm a little scared" - Jake Paul shares his sentiments at the prospect of fighting Mike Tyson

Jake Paul's boxing match with Mike Tyson is fast-approaching, and 'The Problem Child' has disclosed the emotions he's been feeling during the leadup to his bout with one of boxing's most fearsome-ever fighters. While Paul certainly believes he has the punching power to match Tyson, he still remembers the 'Iron Mike' of old.

Despite Tyson's advanced age of 57 (which will be 58 by the time they box), he still feels a measure of fear. The closer their bout draws, the more the magnitude of the occasion becomes apparent to Paul. Come July 20, he will face the most credentialed boxer he has ever shared the ring with. Here's what Paul said:

"It's very 50-50, so the people that don't think I'm gonna win, it's like, I'm younger, faster, sharper and can hit at the same level that he can and be able to take his punches. So, I'm a little scared, cause it is Mike Tyson and I feel like when I look across the ring, I'm just gonna have a wow moment."

Check out Jake Paul talk about facing Mike Tyson:

Tyson was once feared as heavyweight boxing's most vicious knockout artist. However, he retired from professional boxing in 2005 and has since only competed in an exhibition boxing match with Roy Jones Jr., who is just three years younger than Tyson.

Paul, who is 27, will experience a 31-year age difference with Tyson, which has drawn a tremendous amount of criticism from the combat sports world at large.

How many professional boxers has Jake Paul faced?

Thus far, Jake Paul has faced three different professional boxers. Two were unremarkable journeymen in Andre August and Ryan Bourland, who haven't been as active. Both were accomplished amateur boxers, but were nevertheless stopped in the first round by Paul.

Check out Jake Paul knocking out Andre August:

The third professional boxer that 'The Problem Child' faced is Tommy Fury, who outboxed him to a split-decision. It remains his only loss in professional boxing, and was Paul's first bout with an actual boxer, as he had previously only fought over-the-hill MMA fighters, basketball players and fellow YouTubers.

