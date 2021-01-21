'I'm looking to build a legacy' - UFC release Conor McGregor's first-ever interview with the promotion

Conor McGregor's confidence was blowing through the roof when he joined the UFC back in 2013. And just a few days away from his UFC 257 headliner against Dustin Poirier, nothing seems to have changed.

The UFC has released Conor McGregor's first-ever interview with the promotion. Even as a youngster joining the premier MMA organization in the world, Mystic Mac knew greatness awaited him.

When he was giving the interview, McGregor traveled to the USA for the first time in his life. Since then, he's gone on to headline many UFC pay-per-views in the country.

However, even at that time, there was no dearth of conviction in Conor McGregor's words. He always believed that he would one day reach the pinnacle of the sport.

The Irishman promised to prove to the world that European fighters could compete at the highest level. McGregor even predicted that one day, people would take his name in the same breath as other UFC legends like Anderson Silva.

"I feel no pressure. Put more pressure on me. I'm leading the way for my countrymen and I want to show them that we can compete at the highest level. There are many ways that a human body can move to attack and defend itself."

"There are so many moves that have not been seen yet and I look forward to showing them, having some 23-year-old kid sitting here in a few years' time and talking about me like I'm talking about guys like Anderson. That's what I'm looking for, you know, to build a legacy."

The rise, fall, and rise of Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's exploits inside the Octagon since joining the UFC have helped him become arguably the biggest star in the UFC. McGregor went on to capture the featherweight and lightweight titles in the UFC.

In 2017, he took on Floyd Mayweather in an epic boxing match and earned himself a $100 million payday.

However, Conor McGregor has seen his fair share of lows as well. In 2018, he succumbed to a disappointing submission loss against his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

He then returned to decimate Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 and is now scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23.