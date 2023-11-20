“I’m looking forward to this next fight” – Sage Northcutt ‘staying busy’ for next challenge in lightweight division

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt looks to build off his impressive win earlier this year as and when he returns to competition next.

The Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male affiliate completed his fairytale comeback against Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May, submitting the Pakistani talent inside 39 seconds of their contest.

That victory took a lot of weight off his shoulders, especially after his devastating debut loss to Cosmo Alexandre at ONE: Enter The Dragon in May 2019.

Speaking about his return to winning ways over ‘Wolverine’ and his plans, Sage Northcutt told The MMA Superfan:

“I had an injury that I was, kind of, healing up from, and that was bothering me before the fight. I was just making sure my health was good, and now I'm looking forward to this next fight coming up. So yeah, I've just been staying busy, back in training, and getting ready.”

After all, that mindset to overcome whatever challenge allowed him to flourish when he made his sophomore appearance against the ever-dangerous Mujtaba.

However, with that now a thing of the past, the 27-year-old multi-time Karate world champion is looking for new dance partners on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Shinya Aoki tops Sage Northcutt’s wishlist

The organization’s lightweight division is packed to the brim with several world-class warriors who would make for an entertaining fight alongside Sage Northcutt.

But if the American hero had it his way, he wants to get his fight against Shinya Aoki sorted immediately.

‘Super’ Sage was scheduled to fight the former ONE lightweight MMA world champion at One on TNT IV in April 2021, but he was forced out of the clash due to the lingering effects of COVID-19.

Should he be fit and healthy, there’s every reason to believe this one could be an instant classic should it go down inside the ONE Circle soon.